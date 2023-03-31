Feb. 4, 1954—Feb. 20, 2023

BOLTON LANDING — Frederick P. Lethbridge, Jr., 69, passed away on Feb. 20, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Feb. 4, 1954, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Frederick and Angeline (Bantham) Lethbridge.

Frederick earned his associate degree from Adirondack Community College and also attended University of South Carolina. He enjoyed working with his father at the Sagamore before retiring after years of dedicated service to New York State.

Fred loved games of many kinds. He enjoyed tournament chess, was a ranked player, winning several tournaments, checkers, and all sports in general, his true passion being baseball. He spent time as a paid softball official and college radio announcer. As a bit of a music buff, Fred named his beloved cats after a couple of his favorite artists. He also regularly attended St. James’ Episcopal Church in Lake George.

His community will remember him as the unofficial “Mayor of Bolton.” The town of Bolton Landing loved Fred and he could regularly be seen walking the roads and shopping at Grand Union.

In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his sisters: Eleanore, Mary and Louise.

Several nieces, nephews, and cousins are left to cherish his memory as well as his beloved cats: Joan (named after Joan Baez) and Bob (named after Bob Dylan).

A service will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 172 Ottawa St., Lake George. A reception will immediately follow at the Parish Hall.

Fred’s ashes will be interred, alongside his father, at the Church of St. Sacrament-Episcopal, 4879 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff Fort Hudson and Glens Falls Hospital for all their loving care and support.

In loving memory of Fred, contributions may be made to St. James’ Episcopal Church, 172 Ottawa St., Lake George, NY 12845.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.