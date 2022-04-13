Feb. 3, 1960—April 8, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Frederick Oliver Bannon, 62, of Queensbury, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022.

Born in Glens Falls on Feb. 3, 1960, Fred was the son of the late Samuel E. Bannon and Jeannette P. (King) Bannon.

Fred recently retired from Target Distribution Center after many years of service. Fred was also a 25-year member of the West Glens Falls Fire House. He also ran several businesses up until his passing.

Whether it was his brothers at the firehouse, friends and family or just those around him Fred left a positive mark on anyone he was around.

In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his sister, Pamela Bannon, brother-in-law, Frederick King and brother, Joseph Bannon and his beloved dog, Baby.

Survivors include two sisters, Debra King and Cynthia Davis (Harold Nash); four brothers: Leslie Bannon (Phyllis), Thomas Bannon (Martha), Edward Bannon (Carolyn) and John Davis; nieces and nephews: Ashley, Jared, Katlyn, Megan, Samuel, Erin, Rebecca, Melissa, Angela, Rosebelle and Lucas; along with several second-degree nieces and nephews; and special friends: Mike Donnelly, Debbie and Steve Bullard, Jeff and Irma Hamblin and Tyson Converse, whom Fred had the privilege of mentoring throughout his firefighting career.

Calling hours will be on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the West Glens Falls Fire House at 33 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12801.

There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the calling hours at the firehouse.

His family would like to welcome all who knew and loved Fred to stop by and share a few words.

Donations in memory of Fred, may be made to the West Glens Falls Vol. Fire Company at 33 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.