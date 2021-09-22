KNOXVILLE, TN/QUEENSBURY — Frederick Leo Blanchard, III, 41, of Knoxville, TN and formerly of Queensbury, NY passed away on September 19, 2021. Born in Glens Falls, NY, he is the son of Frederick L. Blanchard, Jr. and Theresa Ann (Fisher) Blanchard. Fred graduated from Queensbury High School and lived life to the fullest. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing with his neighborhood friends. It was during this time he met the love of his life and would go on to marry Michelle when they got older. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Fred was a supervisor and district manager for the Home Depot in Queensbury, where he made many friends; especially with his team members. He loved gaming and he shared this love with his two sons. Fred and Michelle visited Ireland, which was a dream come true for Fred. Fred loved family first and foremost, they were his life. Above all, he was a family man.