Dec. 1, 1951 — April 29, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Frederick King, 69, of Hudson Falls, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Albany Medical Center, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Dec. 1,1951 in Granville, he was the son of the late Lola Newton.
Fred attended the Hudson Falls School System.
On Aug. 18, 1984, Fred married Debra Bannon in Glens Falls.
He worked many years as a farmhand on several local farms in the area, eventually starting his own handyman construction business. Later, he worked for Galusha & Sons Construction Company until retiring in 2013. Fred was proud of his own small business, where he made grade stakes for local construction companies. Also, Fred had the opportunity to start a food concession business. This accomplishment was his lifelong dream.
Fred enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working in his small woodworking shop at home.
He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends, being outside in warm weather while sitting on his deck. He especially enjoyed the 4th of July, where his family would gather at his home.
Besides his foster mother, Frank was predeceased by his biological mother, Dorothy King; his brothers, John King, and Frank Allen, his foster sister, Fran White and his foster brother, Harry Labaron.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Debra King; his foster brother, Dennis Howe of Florida; his foster sisters, Vikki Perrino of Florida and Teri Bronell of South Glens Falls; his brothers in law, Leslie Bannon of Plattsburgh, Thomas Bannon and his partner, Martha of Queensbury, Frederick Bannon of Queensbury and Edward Bannon and wife, Carolyn of South Glens Falls; his sister in law, Cindy Davis and her partner, Harold of Glens Falls and many nieces and nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Fred may be sent to Mr. Potato, 1193 Farley Road, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, New York 12839.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.