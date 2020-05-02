× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Dec. 1, 1951 — April 29, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Frederick King, 69, of Hudson Falls, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Albany Medical Center, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on Dec. 1,1951 in Granville, he was the son of the late Lola Newton, his foster mother.

Fred attended the Hudson Falls School System.

On Aug. 18, 1984, Fred married Debra Bannon in Glens Falls.

He worked many years as a farm hand on several local farms in the area, eventually starting his own handyman construction business. Later, he worked for Galusha & Sons Construction Company until retiring in 2013. Fred was proud of his own small business, where he made grade stakes for local construction companies. Also, Fred had the opportunity to start a food concession business. This accomplishment was his lifelong dream.

Fred enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working in his small woodworking shop at home.

He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends, being outside in warm weather while sitting on his deck. He especially enjoyed the 4th of July, where his family would gather at his home.