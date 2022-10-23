Frederick June

Nov. 29, 1932—Oct. 13, 2022

WARRENSBURG — The world lost a very loving and gentle soul on October 13, 2022 when Fred June left this world to join his wife Patricia in heaven.

Fred was born on Nov. 29, 1932 to Vernon and Minnie (Bartholomew) June in Hudson, NY.

He actively served in the United States Air Force for six years, honorably discharged in 1961. Fred had a long and distinguished career in managing cement companies in Catskill NY.

He was very active in the Green County Cooperative Extension and 4-H Programs. Bringing up his children on the family farm was a major part of Fred and Pat’s life. Fred was a “true gentleman” who touched many lives. He valued his family above all else.

Fred is predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Scoville) June to whom he had been married to since 1952.

He leaves behind his children: Karen (Michael) Johnson, Shelley (Neil) Winkler, Susan (Larry) Lovett and Brian (Kate) June; grandchildren: Kasey (Logan) Soraci, David Holoway, Brian June, Jr., Kristen (Eric) Ryan, Jeff (Stacey) Lovett, Jason (Andrea) Lovett, Chase (Samantha) Winkler and Chantel Winkler; great-grandchildren: Savannah Soraci, Catalina, Kevin and Andrew Lovett.

The family would like to give special thanks to the healthcare workers who provided such excellent care to Fred. Especially, Dr. Robert Reeves and Staff at Irongate, Kris and Lillian, nurses on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital and the entire staff at The Terrace.

Donations can be made to Warrensburg EMS, PO Box 157, Warrensburg, NY 12885 and Salvation Army, 37 Broad Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A memorial service to celebrate Fred’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Warrensburg, 2 Stewart Farrar Ave. with Pastor Steve Andrews officiating.

