July 17, 1955 — Jan. 14, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Frederick Jay Stone, 64, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on July 17, 1955 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Frederick Gerald Stone and Verna Crosby.
He graduated from Potsdam Central High School 1972, then attended SUNY Adirondack Community College in Queensbury, and earned his Associate of Arts degree in Social Sciences and Humanities.
On Sept. 14, 1981, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Meyerkord until he was honorably discharged in August of 1984.
Fred worked as the food recovery coordinator for Community Action in Warren and Hamilton Counties from 1994 until 2017.
He loved traveling, especially Kings Canyon, Sequoia National Park, Death Valley and Grand Canyon National Park. Fred was also a cabinetmaker, and he enjoyed hiking, camping and fishing.
He will always be remembered as a Park Street Tavern gold star member!
He was predeceased by his mother, Verna Crosby, as well as his father and stepmother, Frederick and Maureen Stone, and his grandparents, Ercelle and Geraldine Stone and Leona Crosby.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Robin Jenkins of Queensbury and Kathy Stone of Washington; brothers, Dennis Stone of Washington, Jeff Rose (Lee) and daughter, Victoria, of Vermont, and Raymond Rose (Julie) of New Hampshire; his uncle, Henry Stone of Fort Ann; nieces, Kyla Lean of Montana, Ashley Sullivan of Washington and Morgan Jenkins of Queensbury; also, Donald the cat.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
At 5:30 p.m., friends and family are invited to share memories of Fred at the funeral home.
A celebration of Fred’s life will continue at Park St. Tavern following the services.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Glens Falls Hospital Oncology doctors and staff for their care and support.
In loving memory of Fred, contributions may be made to C. R. Wood Cancer, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
