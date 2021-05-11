April 4, 1941—May 9, 2021

GLENS FALLS—Frederick Henry Heym, 80, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home.

Born on April 4, 1941, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Henry and Anna (Kuck) Heym.

Graduated from Queensbury High School and graduated from Adirondack Community College with his associates degree. Fred served in the United States Marines for four years.

On May 21, 1966, Fred married Pamela Charlebois at the United Methodist Church in Glens Falls.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Glens Falls for many years. Fred worked for F.W. Webb Company in Glens Falls as an Industrial Salesman. He was a top salesman in the company.

He enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and going on vacations to Myrtle Beach and Maine.

In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his brother, Henry Heym (Betty); his sister, Madeline Heym; his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Heym.