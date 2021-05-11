April 4, 1941—May 9, 2021
GLENS FALLS—Frederick Henry Heym, 80, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home.
Born on April 4, 1941, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Henry and Anna (Kuck) Heym.
Graduated from Queensbury High School and graduated from Adirondack Community College with his associates degree. Fred served in the United States Marines for four years.
On May 21, 1966, Fred married Pamela Charlebois at the United Methodist Church in Glens Falls.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Glens Falls for many years. Fred worked for F.W. Webb Company in Glens Falls as an Industrial Salesman. He was a top salesman in the company.
He enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and going on vacations to Myrtle Beach and Maine.
In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his brother, Henry Heym (Betty); his sister, Madeline Heym; his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Heym.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Pamela; his children: Tim Heym, Todd Heym (Tammy) and Tom Heym (Danielle); his grandchildren: Morgan Heym, Raegan Mallory (Justin), Mitchell Heym, Josh Heym, Jayden, Jensyn, Justin Heym, Emily Heym, Nick Winter and Brian McCarty; his great-grandchildren: Brynlie, Maddox and Lawson; and several nieces; nephews and cousins.
At Fred’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Fred’s name can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are in the care of M B Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Fred’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.
