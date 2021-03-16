Frederick G. Field, Jr.

QUEENSBURY – Frederick Gorham Field, Jr., 88, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home. Born in Albany, NY, he was the son of the late Frederick G. Field, Sr. and Elizabeth (Loucks) Field.

Mr. Field was a graduate of Watervliet High School and The Albany Academy. He attended RPI and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Siena College in 1995. He was an Industrial Engineer at AL Tech Steel Corporation for 30 years.

His political career began by serving seven years on the Colonie Town Board. He went on to serve five terms in the New York State Assembly and 18 years as the Supervisor of the Town of Colonie. Mr. Field then became President of Capitol Hill Management from which he retired.

He was proud to serve on several Boards throughout his career: Chairman of the New York State Cancer Society; Board of Directors of Cohoes Savings Bank; Board Member of the Environmental Facilities Corporation; Board of Trustees of the Capital District YMCA; President of the Troy YMCA; Board of Directors of United Way; Chairman of the Capital District Transportation Committee and Chairman of the Capital District Regional Planning Commission. He most recently served as Chairman of the Glens Falls Hospital Board, Vice President of the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation and the Board of Directors at the Lake George Club.