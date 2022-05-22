Frederick "Fred" Wyman Bascom Austin

1937-2022

GLENS FALLS - Frederick "Fred" Wyman Bascom Austin, 85, died peacefully at home on May 15, 2022 in the company of loved ones.

Born in 1937 to Mabel Bascom Austin and John DeLong Austin, Sr. Fred spent his early years attending one of the last one-room schoolhouses in Glens Falls. Whenever his children complained about school, he pointed out that at least their school had heat and plumbing, and that none of them had to walk "uphill both ways" to class.

Fred's education and careers were filled with accomplishments. He graduated as a member of the second class of Queensbury High School in 1954. After graduating from Princeton University in 1958 with a degree in Civil Engineering, Fred spent time proudly serving as a Captain in the Army Corps of Engineers.

He worked for many years for Rist-Frost Associates as Manager of the Transportation Design Division, and in 1969 was appointed Warren County Highway Superintendent. In 1972 he led the newly-created Department of Public Works until his retirement in 1997. During his years with Warren County, he served as President of the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association (1981) as well as Legislative Committee Chair.

Fred's professional accomplishments included improvements to the Warren County Airport, establishment of the Warren County Bikeway and Warren County Fish Hatchery, and a major project improving Quaker Road.

Fred continued on with his next career and passion, contributing to the growth and development of the Fort William Henry museum and hotel. His skills in public management and his knowledge of local history were put to excellent use in this role. He was also able to dedicate more time to his love for ghost hunting, and hosted tours and events for paranormal enthusiasts.

Family and friends remember him for so much more than his professional accomplishments. He brought a smile to many faces, along with the occasional eye-roll at his humor and pranks. For the lucky, he would pull out his guitar and share some classic country tunes. He had a true appreciation for Elvis Presley and country music, and enjoyed ice fishing.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James Bascom Austin and John DeLong Austin II, and his sister Nancy (Austin) Wright.

He leaves behind his children: Beth Newell, Sarah Bjerke (Todd Bjerke), Tia Hollowood (Jim Hollowood), and Tom Austin (Sarah Rishel Austin); seven grandchildren; and his new great-grandchild, who arrived in time to make him smile. He also leaves the loving members of his household: Lori and Michael Barber; and children Dan and Grace, who brought him amazing joy and comfort throughout his later years.

In keeping with Fred's wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. Donations may be sent in his memory to High Peaks Hospice.