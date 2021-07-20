Oct. 17, 1934—July 18, 2021

PUTNAM STATION — Frederick E. “Buster” Granger, Sr., 86, of Putnam Station, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Fred Granger was born on October 17, 1934 in Putnam Station, NY to Bernard Granger and Helen (Bain) Granger. Known to most as Buster, he was a lifelong Putnam resident.

After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1961, Buster eventually established and ran his own successful construction company.

After retiring, Buster and his wife, Ruth enjoyed their time between Putnam and their home in Florida. Buster was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting large gatherings of friends and family. He loved his Western novels, movies, and TV shows, especially Gunsmoke. For the past several years, he was often found sitting at the campfire laughing and joking with friends and family.

Buster is predeceased by his parents, brothers: Louis “Punk” Granger and James Granger, and sister, Hazel Moore.