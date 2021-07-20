Oct. 17, 1934—July 18, 2021
PUTNAM STATION — Frederick E. “Buster” Granger, Sr., 86, of Putnam Station, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Fred Granger was born on October 17, 1934 in Putnam Station, NY to Bernard Granger and Helen (Bain) Granger. Known to most as Buster, he was a lifelong Putnam resident.
After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1961, Buster eventually established and ran his own successful construction company.
After retiring, Buster and his wife, Ruth enjoyed their time between Putnam and their home in Florida. Buster was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting large gatherings of friends and family. He loved his Western novels, movies, and TV shows, especially Gunsmoke. For the past several years, he was often found sitting at the campfire laughing and joking with friends and family.
Buster is predeceased by his parents, brothers: Louis “Punk” Granger and James Granger, and sister, Hazel Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Granger of Putnam; and brothers: Charles Granger (Christa) and Richard Granger, both of Putnam. Buster is survived by his children: Bernard Granger, Teresa Trapasso, Rich Trudeau (Chris) and Robin McGrath (Tom) of Putnam, Debbie Bain of Warrensburg, Cindy Sutliff (Tom) of Hudson Falls, Vicki Roche (Pat) of Whitehall, Louis Granger (Paula) and Frederick Granger, Jr. (Becky) of Queensbury. Buster was a Grandfather and Pop Pop to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Meadow Knoll Cemetery, Lower Road, in Putnam Station.
A celebration of life will immediately follow the graveside service at the Putnam Town Park on Lower Road in Putnam.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Buster’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative of Plattsburgh, NY or the Putnam Volunteer Fire Company First Responders.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
