Sept. 2, 1926 — April 19, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Frederick E. Ball, 93, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after a brief illness.
Born in Glens Falls on Sept. 2, 1926 he was the son of the late Earl and Stella (Hurley) Ball.
A lifelong resident of South Glens Falls. He left high school before his sophomore year to enlist in the U.S. Navy to proudly serve his country in WWII. While stationed on the Destroyer USS Corry the ship was sunk on June 6, 1944. Crew members endured 2 hours of 54-degree water until being rescued.
Upon returning to his hometown, he worked for 50 years in the auto parts business, most of his career was at Air Land Motor Parts as district manager. Then Elrich Motors until his retirement.
One of his greatest joys was to be up and out the door at 5:30 a.m. six days a week to spend time with his many lifelong friends at Peters Diner. We wish to thank them all for their help and concern before and during his recent illness. As well as his nurse Janet at the Warren Center for her care that went above and beyond.
Fred will be remembered affectionately as being grumpy and feisty but also as honest and kindhearted. He lived each day with vigor and was a genuine good man.
In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his sons, Bruce E. Ball and Scott F. Ball.
Left to cherish his memory include his son, Ronald Ball; his grandchildren, Steven Ball, Fred Ball (Ann), Bruce Ball (Clarissa) Shea McKenzie, Matthew Ball; his great-grandchildren, Siulala Ball, Ares Ball, Giovanni Ball, Nevaeh Ball, Mariah Ball, Monroe Ball; his daughter-in-law, Julie Ball; Laura Wilcox his companion and love of his life for 50 plus years and her daughter Nancy Sharp.
At Fred's request there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be announced at a later date.
To view Fred's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.