Sept. 2, 1926 — April 19, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Frederick E. Ball, 93, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after a brief illness.

Born in Glens Falls on Sept. 2, 1926 he was the son of the late Earl and Stella (Hurley) Ball.

A lifelong resident of South Glens Falls. He left high school before his sophomore year to enlist in the U.S. Navy to proudly serve his country in WWII. While stationed on the Destroyer USS Corry the ship was sunk on June 6, 1944. Crew members endured 2 hours of 54-degree water until being rescued.

Upon returning to his hometown, he worked for 50 years in the auto parts business, most of his career was at Air Land Motor Parts as district manager. Then Elrich Motors until his retirement.

One of his greatest joys was to be up and out the door at 5:30 a.m. six days a week to spend time with his many lifelong friends at Peters Diner. We wish to thank them all for their help and concern before and during his recent illness. As well as his nurse Janet at the Warren Center for her care that went above and beyond.