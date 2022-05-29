Nov. 10, 1941—May 21, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Frederick Albert Zilm passed away on Saturday morning, May 21, 2022 at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer. He was a generous man who touched the hearts of many with his kindness, service and mischief.

Fred was born to Frederick Ernest Zilm and Ethel (Dvorack) on Nov. 10, 1941 and grew up in Bayside, NY.

He proudly served over four years in the Navy from 1961-1965. He was in charge of the engine room on the USS Rehoboth and served in the Pacific. At the age of 21, he was awarded the “Best Run Engine Room in the Fleet” award.

He worked for Broadway Maintenance for several years before the congestion of Long Island led him to purchase the Hadley House Restaurant in 1972. He partnered with his wife Lois and Don and Mickey Fearman, an experience that created a lifelong bond between the families. Fred bartended at the 1000 Acres Ranch with Joe Hanlon and Joe Dudley, then worked at Dittmar Fuels, the Georgian Motel, followed by Environmental Services at the CNA Building until his retirement.

He married the love of his life, Lois Fearman, in 1968, his “Goub,” who he adored. He was the proud father of: Michael Zilm (Kim Gorham) and Kerry Hanlon (Matthew); grandpa Zilm (or Pagra) lit up at any mention of his four bright and driven granddaughters: Morgan and Alli Zilm and Katelyn and Ava Hanlon. He adored the friends of his children as well as his nieces and nephews and was often described as the fun uncle.

Fred was most happy when helping someone in need, be it a family member, colleague, or friend. He was known as the plow fairy after big snowstorms, was the master of home repairs, the ride provider, tool and vehicle loaner, and the most generous host for family and friends in need of a place to stay. He was incredibly innovative and never shied from a challenge. Along with his good buddy, Dave Ayers, he helped his daughter build an aquaponics greenhouse and was invaluable when his children built their homes.

Fred loved pontoon rides on the Hudson River, feeding his ducks, cross country RVing, buying and flipping vehicles, BBQ’s and providing all of the fun toys for family and friends to enjoy at “Club Zilm.”

He and Lois enjoyed serving Meals on Wheels to the community up until the week before his death. He was an official steward of the upper Hudson Boat Launch where he stained the state docks nearly every year with Lois. Though he had many, his closest friends were Tom and Joanne Rentz and Dave and Janet Ayers, whom he admired for being the happiest of couples and easy company.

He was predeceased by his parents, Fred & Ethel and his brother Charles and a cousin, James McCabe.

He is survived by his wife Lois; son Michael (Kimberly); granddaughters: Morgan and Alli; daughter Kerry (Matthew) Hanlon; granddaughters: Katelyn and Ava; his sister-in-law Joanne; nieces: Linda, Debra and Lisa; brother John (Judy); nephews: Michael and Brian; brother-in-law Donald (Michelle) Fearman; niece Nanette; and nephews: Robert and Scott; brother-in-law Edward (Lynn) Fearman; brother-in-law Robert (partner Lisba) Fearman; and niece Tamara; cousin, Phillis McCabe; and her children: Dean, Curt and Tracey.

Calling hours will be held at Brewer Funeral home, 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. with a service following at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078.