Nov. 12, 1955—April 3, 2023

GREENFIELD CENTER — Frederick A. Caldwell, Jr., 67, of Locust Grove Road, joined his wife, Joyce in Heaven on Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Nov. 12, 1955 in Corinth, he was the son of Betty (Hedger) Caldwell Kruger of Lake Luzerne and the late Frederick Caldwell, Sr.

Fred graduated from Corinth High School in 1973.

He joined the United States Army on Nov. 11, 1973, serving during the Vietnam War in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1975. He received the Sharpshooter Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Following his military service, Fred married Joyce Decker on November 29,1975 in Corinth and the couple resided on Locust Grove Road in Greenfield for many years. She passed away April 3, 2020 following 44 years of marriage.

He was employed for 27 years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth, working his way up the ladder to hourly Forman in Stock Prep until the mill closed. While at IP, he served for 10 years as the Union President of Local Union 4 of the United Papermakers. He took many union trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Maine, and to the union headquarters in Nashville, TN. Nashville then became the vacation spot every year after that.

Fred then worked for 18 years at Cottrell Paper Co. in Rock City Falls until his retirement in 2021.

He enjoyed traveling on family vacations, doing scratch tickets and loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Besides his wife and his father, he was also predeceased by his brother, Glen Caldwell; his stepfather, William Kruger and his brother-in-law, Frank Wood.

Survivors besides his mother, Betty Caldwell; include three children: Kimberly Decker (James Dumoulin) of Corinth, Lisa Gordon (Josh) of Greenfield Center and Frederick Caldwell III (Jennifer Dashnaw) of Greenfield Center; 11 grandchildren: Daniel, Samantha, Jessica, Alyssa, Sahvanna, Zachary, Nikki, Joslyn, Dyllan, Damian, and Ciara; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters: Kathy Smith (Al Pinn) of Corinth, Susan Wood (Bill Evans) of Corinth and Wendy Hullet (Mike) of Lake Luzerne; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Fred’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Lane Schermerhorn, officiating.

Friends may call from 1:30-3 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

A private committal service with military honors will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Community Hospice of Saratoga and the nurses at the Eddy for their kindness and compassionate care given to Fred during his illness.