ROCHESTER — Fred Victor Robert, 63, of Mello Court and formerly of South Glens Falls passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Shepherd Home in Pennfield. Born in Troy, he is the son of the late Leo H. and Mildred A. (Herold) Robert. He was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College.

Fred was a painter by trade and worked with various painting contractors in South Glens Falls and retired 20 years ago. He had also been employed at Home Improvement Gallery in So. Glens Falls, the Great Escape in Lake George.

Fred is the brother of: Vivian Schabhetl and Leo Robert, both of Troy, Douglas John Robert of Pittstown, Joseph G. Robert of Waterford, Mary Caprood of Melrose, Mark Robert and Michael Robert, both of Troy, Carol Robert of Rochester and the late Francis and Philp Robert and Mildred Thibodeau. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte. 32), Waterford with Pastor Danyal of Living Hope United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waterford at a later date.

Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the service from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Warren-Washington Association of Mental Health, 3043 State Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

