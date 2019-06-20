March 21, 1948 — June 15, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Fred H. Godfrey III, 71, of South Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Fred was the son of Fred H. Godfrey Jr. and Charlotte (Barber) Godfrey. He was born March 21, 1948.
He attended Fort Edward School, graduating in 1966. He enlisted in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970, serving in Vietnam and North Dakota as military police.
He worked at Scott Paper before moving to Las Vegas, where he worked and lived for 30 years before retiring and returning home.
Fred enjoyed the outdoors, trapping, hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Charlotte; sister, Beatrice; brother, Paul; and a niece, Wendy.
He is survived by his sisters, Freda Kitchner of Texas, Katherine Bougor of Texas, Becky Brown of Glens Falls and Amy Godfrey of Fort Edward; brothers, Brian (Tracy) Godfrey of Hudson Falls and Donald (Heather) Godfrey of Kansas City; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Per Fred’s request, there will be no services.
Donations can be made in Fred’s name to VA Voluntary Service, 113 Holland Ave. (135), Albany, NY 12205.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
