1930-2022

CHESTERTOWN — Fred Carmen Ratto, Sr., 91, of Chestertown, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville, NY. Fred was born on May 14, 1930, in Oyster Bay, NY, one of eight siblings.

He graduated from Bethpage High School and later served honorably in the US Army from 1951 to 1953. Afterwards, like many of his brothers, he was employed at Republic Aviation, and later Grumman Aerospace, where for many years he worked on various projects for new fighter jets, and the Apollo Space Program. He loved sharing fond memories of his accomplishments and experiences there. Later, Fred became a supervisor at Kamyr Valves, Glens Falls, NY, where he retired.

In 1966 he met and married the love of his life Bonnie Louise Balla. They were happily married for 51 years until Bonnie’s passing in 2017. For 21 of those married years, Fred was Bonnie’s faithful caregiver after Bonnie’s stroke in 1996, caring for her always and doing things that they enjoyed, whether it be watching old movies, playing cards, or running to the store to get an ingredient for a new recipe they had discovered. Fred was dedicated to his wife and his family.

Remaining to cherish Fred’s memory are sons: Fred Ratto, Jr., Andrew Ratto, Matthew Ratto; daughter-in-law Nicole Morgan Ratto; grandchildren: William Ratto, Andrew M. Ratto, Riley Ratto, and Lucy Carmen Ratto; brother-in-law William Allen Balla; many nephews and nieces; and close friends: Joe and Loulia, Allison; Fred’s breakfast buddies in Chestertown; and his faithful dog Buddy.

Fred’s family would like to thank the private caregivers that cared for him at home, and the wonderful staff at Slate Valley Nursing Home who cared for him.

A memorial service announcement will be announced this spring. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.