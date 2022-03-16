Dec. 17, 1954—Mar. 9, 2022

HOOSICK FALLS — Franklin Thomas Cooper, 67, a resident of Hoosick Falls, NY, passed away on March 9, 2022 at Albany Medical Center, following a long illness.

He was born in Bennington, VT, on Dec. 17, 1954 to Henry and Eleanor (Robertson) Cooper. Franklin was their firstborn child.

He graduated from Cambridge Central School. On May 7, 1983 he married Diane Groesbeck in Hoosick Falls, NY. Together they had three sons.

Franklin worked as a millwright for his entire career. Most recently, he was employed at Interface Solutions in Hoosick Falls. He was a very gifted mechanic, and well respected because of his skills. If something needed to be fixed, he could always figure out a way to fix it. He enjoyed to spend time playing darts and pool. Franklin also enjoyed working around the house, spending his time working on the landscaping and other projects.

Franklin is survived by his wife, Diane Cooper, of Hoosick Falls; his three sons: Ryan, of North Bennington, Matthew, of Hoosick Falls, and Patrick, of Hoosick Falls; his granddaughter, Lana Cooper, of North Bennington. Franklin is also survived by his two sisters: Ellen Redden, of Hoosick Falls, and Nancy Woffenden, of Bennington. He was predeceased by his parents.

Friends are invited to call at the E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington, VT on Saturday, March 19, from 1-2 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home following the calling hour. The burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery.

If friends desire, memorial contributions for Franklin T. Cooper may be made to a charity of your choice through the office of the E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.