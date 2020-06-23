Franklin S. "Scott" Sheerer

August 29, 1963 — June 17, 2020
BURNT HILLS — Franklin “Scott” Sheerer , passed away suddenly, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by family. Born August 29, 1963 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Gilbert and Dora (Goldstein) Sheerer. Scott graduated from high school in Woodstock, Georgia, class of 1982, before joining the United States Navy. He served for three years earning rank of FN-E3 as an Electrical/Mechanical Equipment Repairman from 1984 to 1987 serving on the USS Orion. He received two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, being honorably discharged in 1987.
He was most recently employed by the Veteran and Community Housing Coalition at the men’s house where he also volunteered countless hours including holidays. Everyone there respected and liked Scott very much.
Besides caring for both of his parents until their deaths, Scott always found ways to serve his community and help others. He was a volunteer fireman, served in the US Navy, and volunteered many hours to various agencies that he thought would help those who most needed it. He was extremely proud of his family, and never missed an opportunity to tell us. He had a sense of humor that could make anyone in the room laugh. He loved with all of his heart and wasn’t afraid to let the world know. In some way, Scott left an imprint on each and every person he came into contact with and he will be missed eternally by so many of us.
In later years, Scott suffered legal blindness from diabetes. Upon his return to New York, he was soon gifted with Roger, his yellow lab seeing eye dog. Roger and Scott quickly became best friends, walking numerous miles daily, having coffee in Starbucks where he knew everyone’s name, to hiking, bike riding (yes!), and even went kayaking once. He loved to spend time with his family and especially loved winter since he had lived away from the snow for so long.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Michael (Marilyn) Sheerer of North Carolina, Keith (Michele) Sheerer of Hudson Falls, and Jay (Angelia) Sheerer of Queensbury; aunts and uncles, Rose Rothstein, Libby Goldstein, Nancy and Jerry Goldstein, Harry and Betty Goldstein, Barbara Bolton, Ken and Judy Sheerer and many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Albany Medical Center. They did their jobs with expertise and compassion, not forgetting how very important Scott was to us. Also to the Veteran’s Services for helping Scott to move back to New York to be closer to his family. He made many friends there since his return, and treasured each and every one of them.
Donations may be made in Scott’s memory to the Veteran and Community Housing Coalition, 20 Prospect St., Suite 313, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or to Guiding Eyes at guidingeyes.org or by mailing to 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 24, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place Thursday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nathan Herrmann, officiating. The Patriot Guard Riders of New York will stand flag line at the funeral home and escort the family to the cemetery.
Burial, with military honors, will immediately follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com
