Franklin S. "Scott" Sheerer

BURNT HILLS — Franklin “Scott” Sheerer , passed away suddenly, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by family. Born August 29, 1963 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Gilbert and Dora (Goldstein) Sheerer. Scott graduated from high school in Woodstock, Georgia, class of 1982, before joining the United States Navy. He served for three years earning rank of FN-E3 as an Electrical/Mechanical Equipment Repairman from 1984 to 1987 serving on the USS Orion. He received two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, being honorably discharged in 1987.

Besides caring for both of his parents until their deaths, Scott always found ways to serve his community and help others. He was a volunteer fireman, served in the US Navy, and volunteered many hours to various agencies that he thought would help those who most needed it. He was extremely proud of his family, and never missed an opportunity to tell us. He had a sense of humor that could make anyone in the room laugh. He loved with all of his heart and wasn’t afraid to let the world know. In some way, Scott left an imprint on each and every person he came into contact with and he will be missed eternally by so many of us.