Franklin John Mitchell

John worked for NYS DEC, starting as a laborer in 1965. Most of his career was spent at Lewey Lake campground where he had many amusing experiences that he loved to tell stories of. He met and was loved by hundreds of campers over the years, all of whom held a special place in his heart. He later ruled over the woodshop in Big Brook, where he crafted items for the campgrounds, many of which are still in place. He retired in 2004 and moved to Raquette Lake. He was a long time member of the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department.