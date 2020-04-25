Aug. 25, 1946 — April 22, 2020
RAQUETTE LAKE — Franklin John Mitchell (John), 73, passed away at his home Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife by his side.
Born Aug. 25, 1946 at Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of Edward C. Mitchell Jr. and Geneva (Beach) Mitchell. John was the third great grandson of Chief Sabael.
John married his soulmate, Carol, on Valentine’s Day of 1973. They settled in Indian Lake to raise their family.
John worked for NYS DEC, starting as a laborer in 1965. Most of his career was spent at Lewey Lake campground where he had many amusing experiences that he loved to tell stories of. He met and was loved by hundreds of campers over the years, all of whom held a special place in his heart. He later ruled over the woodshop in Big Brook, where he crafted items for the campgrounds, many of which are still in place. He retired in 2004 and moved to Raquette Lake. He was a long time member of the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
He enjoyed golf, fishing, woodworking, mowing lawns, scratch off tickets and watching the storms roll over the lake. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, cooking them breakfast, cruising on the pontoon, regaling them with stories and just simply being with them and watching them grow.
He is reunited with his parents; an infant son, Joseph Edward Mitchell; and four sisters, Janet Cole, Vaneta Hutchins, Rita Turner and Louann Beavers.
In addition to Carol, his wife of 47 years, John leaves behind his daughter, Christine Hinckley of North Creek; his sons, Kenneth (Jane) Hinckley of Blue Mountain Lake, John (Jodi) Mitchell of Otter Lake and James (Gina) Mitchell of Lake George; his brothers, Robert (Glenda) Mitchell, Peter (Linda) Mitchell and Bruce (Linda) Mitchell; and his brothers-in-law, Richard Bird and Edwin Beavers. His life was further enriched by 12 grandchildren and seven precious great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind countless cousins, nieces and nephews; and his golf partner, Brian, to whom he says slow your swing down.
Due to the health crisis, a celebration of John’s life will take place at a later date and time.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to High Peaks Hospice and the nursing staff of Glens Falls Hospital Telemetry and ICU units, especially Xenia and Karrah, who would spoil him rotten during his hospital visits.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to High Peaks Hospice or any volunteer fire department or ambulance service between Johnsburg and Otter Lake. Rest easy, John, we’ll take it from here.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
