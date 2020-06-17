× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 22, 1938 — June 13, 2020

GANSEVOORT — Franklin J. Winslow, 82, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born March 22, 1938 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Franklin and Dorothy (Rondeau) Winslow.

He graduated from South Glens Falls High School.

After graduation, Frank proudly joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in many places around the world, eventually retiring after 20 years in 1976. On Dec. 24, 1961, Frank married the love of his life Eileen G. Burt at Hudson Falls Methodist Church.

Frank was a hardworking man and was employed starting at the age of 11, he finally retired at the age of 81 from Kari-Out in Scotia.

He enjoyed traveling, dogs, rescuing cats, bowling, puzzles, old western movies, traveling with his grandson’’s hockey league, going to the Civic Center to watch hockey, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brother, John Winslow; and James Burt who he helped raise since he was 14.