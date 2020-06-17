March 22, 1938 — June 13, 2020
GANSEVOORT — Franklin J. Winslow, 82, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born March 22, 1938 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Franklin and Dorothy (Rondeau) Winslow.
He graduated from South Glens Falls High School.
After graduation, Frank proudly joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in many places around the world, eventually retiring after 20 years in 1976. On Dec. 24, 1961, Frank married the love of his life Eileen G. Burt at Hudson Falls Methodist Church.
Frank was a hardworking man and was employed starting at the age of 11, he finally retired at the age of 81 from Kari-Out in Scotia.
He enjoyed traveling, dogs, rescuing cats, bowling, puzzles, old western movies, traveling with his grandson’’s hockey league, going to the Civic Center to watch hockey, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brother, John Winslow; and James Burt who he helped raise since he was 14.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 59 years, Eileen Winslow; his daughter, Kim Barnes and her husband, Jeff; his son, Michael Winslow; his grandchildren, Ryan McNaughton and his fiancee, Melissa Guglielmoni, and Shannon Barnes and her fiance, Zack Baldwin; his sister, Dorothy Palmer; his sister-in-law, Linda Winslow; his beloved dog, Teddy and his cats; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. The current regulations allow only 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Please stay in your cars upon arrival and you will be prompted to enter. Masks and following social distancing guidelines is required. Thank You.
A funeral service will private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Memorial donations in Frank’s memory can be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
To view Frank’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
