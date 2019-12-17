Feb. 11, 1922 — Dec. 13, 2019

PORTER CORNERS — (Franklin) Earl Jones, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on Feb. 11, 1922, in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Franklin Jones and the late Viola (Jones/Jones) Doherty.

He graduated from Saratoga High School in 1941. He worked at Brookside Dairy in Greenfield, for Harold Hall Sr., as a farm hand, then delivering milk. In 1944, he served in the European Theatre, 393rd infantry, during World War II. He worked at International Paper Co. in Corinth, as a mechanic in the Machine Shop, for 43 years, until his retirement in 1984.

Earl and Margie were friends during their early years and through high school, Eprith League, Grange, and local dances. They married on March 3, 1943 in Saratoga and their marriage lasted more than 75 years until her death on Dec. 10, 2018.

He played baseball on various teams in the area and was a player/manager/assistant manager of the Porter Corners Indians baseball team. He bowled on several leagues and attended Bluegrass Festivals.