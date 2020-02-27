Oct. 4, 1928 — Feb. 24, 2020
HARTFORD — Franklin D. Osborne, 91, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home.
Born on Oct. 4, 1928, in Hartford, he was the son of the late Frank and Edith (Cross) Osborne.
He graduated from Hartford Central School in the class of 1947.
During his youth, Franklin volunteered for the Aircraft Warning Service during World War II.
On Oct. 1, 1955, Franklin married Georgia “Jo” Lundy at the West Hebron United Presbyterian Church with Rev. William J. Boward officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Franklin was a farmer, and was also employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He delivered mail in Granville, Greenwich, and Hartford before his retirement after 40 years of service.
Franklin enjoyed nature and loved being outdoors. He was an avid hunter. He liked cooking, and enjoyed learning about history. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brother, Dick Osborne and his sister, Mary Lou Cornell.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 65 years, Jo Osborne; his children, Lynne Aubrey (Robert), Laurie Shackelford (Joel), James Osborne, and Judith Osborne; his grandchildren, Benjamin Shackelford (Sarah), Rebecca Davis (Taylor), Elizabeth Vestal (Matthew), Justin Osborne (Tiffany), Jeffrey Osborne, and Jacob Osborne; his great-grandchildren, Madeliena Osborne, Tanner Davis, Araceli Osborne, Madison Vestal, and soon to arrive Baby Davis; his brother, John Osborne (Yvonne); as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Franklin’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Faith Bible Baptist Church, 62 Ogden Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Burial will take place in the spring at the Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY.
To view Franklin’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.