Oct. 4, 1928 — Feb. 24, 2020

HARTFORD — Franklin D. Osborne, 91, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home.

Born on Oct. 4, 1928, in Hartford, he was the son of the late Frank and Edith (Cross) Osborne.

He graduated from Hartford Central School in the class of 1947.

During his youth, Franklin volunteered for the Aircraft Warning Service during World War II.

On Oct. 1, 1955, Franklin married Georgia “Jo” Lundy at the West Hebron United Presbyterian Church with Rev. William J. Boward officiating.

Franklin was a farmer, and was also employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He delivered mail in Granville, Greenwich, and Hartford before his retirement after 40 years of service.

Franklin enjoyed nature and loved being outdoors. He was an avid hunter. He liked cooking, and enjoyed learning about history. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brother, Dick Osborne and his sister, Mary Lou Cornell.