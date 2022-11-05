Feb. 26, 1951—Nov. 1, 2022

GRANVILLE — Frank R. Pekar, age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends on Nov. 1, 2022.

Born Feb. 26, 1951 in Granville, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Galesak) Pekar. He was the youngest of five children.

He was a proud Army Veteran. He worked for the New York State Department of Corrections, where he retired with 30 years of service.

Frank was a quiet man who enjoyed time in his home with his not so quiet hound dog, “Louie” and his cat “Busy.” In his free time, he was active in his community supporting and helping others in need.

Frank was survived by his daughters: Ann (Sanders) Peternell, Christina (Sanders) Lenney; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Pekar) Firebaugh; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Frankie Pekar, Jr., siblings: Joan Kranak, Joseph Pekar and Robert Pekar and an adopted daughter Melanie Locke.

He will be missed by all of those that loved him most.

A funeral service will be held at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832 at 4 p.m. Saturday. Military honors will be held at 2 p.m. and visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.