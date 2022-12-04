Oct. 17, 1950—Nov. 28, 2022

MALTA — Frank M. Toti, age 72, of Malta, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. He was born on Oct. 17, 1950 in Belgium, where his father was stationed during WWII while serving in the Italian Army.

Raised in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late Armando and Angela Toti and was predeceased by his sister Anna Marie Cotter, brother-in-law Francis Cotter, and father-in-law Douglas Hoag.

Frank worked for many area car dealerships and retired as the General Manager of Krystal CJDR in Warrensburg last month. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and fishing at the family summer home on Taconic Lake.

He is survived by his wife Laurie Hoag Toti; daughters: Marisa Toti, Carin (Christopher) Knight, and Lisa Toti; he is also survived by his grandchildren: Gabriela, Katerina, and Gregory; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Hoag; brothers-in-law: Scott Hoag and family, Stephen Hoag and family; along with many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon, with a service at noon at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society by going to www.cancer.org.

