June 8, 1938—Sept. 4, 2022

ADIRONDACK — Frank L. Hill, 84, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born June 8, 1938 in Adirondack he was the son of the late Maurice and Phyllis (Beach) Hill.

Frank served in the United States Navy Reserves for eight years. He was employed and was the owner of various businesses. He was part-owner of the ESSO Gas Station in Chestertown. He was the owner of Adirondack Boat Storage and mail delivery in Adirondack post office. He was employed as a Union Teamster, retired as a mechanic at D.E.C. in Warrensburg.

Frank was very active in volunteering. He was a former member of the Horicon Volunteer Fire Department, past President and member of the Chestertown Rotary Club, was a driver for Meals on Wheels and was a member of the North Warren Trail Blazer Snowmobile Club. He was awarded the North Warren Chamber of Commerce V.I.P., served on the North Warren Central School Board for over 33 years and was a member of the North Warren Booster Club raising funds to help the youth of our community.

Frank was a former Horicon Town Assessor for four years and was currently serving as a Town Board Member for the Town of Horicon for 33 years. He served alongside six town supervisors and was the Deputy Town Supervisor for five of them. He was awarded the New York State Assembly proclamation for his public service to his community.

His hobbies included classic cars, hunting, fishing, attending high school sports and advents, and visiting with friends. Frank will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years MaryAnn (Gregorie) Hill; three sons: Michael (Kathy) Hill, Thomas Hill, Daniel Hill; daughter-in-law, Margaret Hill; four grandchildren: Michael (Kristina) Hill, Sarah (Joel) Patrie, Daniel (Megan) Hill, Catherine Hill.

Relatives and friends may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Horicon Town Hall, 6604 state Route 8, Brant Lake, NY 12815. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Chestertown.

Interment will be at Adirondack Cemetery, Adirondack.

After the interment there will be a gathering for family and friends at the Northern Warren Trailblazers Club House, 142 Knapp Hill Road, Chestertown, NY 12817.

Memorials may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.