Sept. 18, 1977 — April 19, 2020
INDIAN LAKE — Frank Joseph Benton Frasier of Indian Lake, born on Sept. 18, 1977, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2020. Frank lost his battle in life to addiction.
Frank was last employed at Gore Mountain Ski Resort as a snow maker, he loved making snow. Known as “Frank the Tank”, he will blow in the breeze over Gore Mountain, watching over all his friends and snowmakers. Skiing was his passion. Frank learned to ski when he was eight years old. He taught himself at the Indian Lake Ski Tow. Franks last ski was there as well, just a few weeks ago, being shuttled up the hill six times. Frank loved moving things. He worked as a professional mover and masonry tender. He loved lifting weights with his son, Logan and watching him play football. He loved shredding the mountain with his son, Noah. Frank also enjoyed swimming up the river, hanging in the rapids with his brother Ben and “hijacking” Uncle Bob’s snowmobile with permission, of course. Frank was an excellent cook and “tried” to out-cook his mother. He was known for the best food over an open fire, most notably his steak and home fries. He spent his time in the woods fishing, hiking and camping. He loved all of his family and was so proud of his boys. Frank also adored his dog Gucci, and Gucci adores him.
Frank leaves behind his two sons, Noah Frasier of Tupper Lake and Logan Frasier of Brunt Hills; his loving companion, Daniella Albano of Indian Lake and her two daughters, Valentina and Evrusini; the mother of his sons, Julie Francisco Frasier of Brunt Hills; Frank’s mother, Mary Benton Frasier of Indian Lake; his sister and brothers, Sarah Frasier and Jerrid of Bellevue, Nevada, Matt Grothe of Bellevue, Nevada, Benjamin and Ashlei Frasier of Indian Lake, and Angela and Joshua Sawyer of Indian Lake; his maternal grandmother, Diane Benton of Indian Lake; his nephews, Alec, Joshua, Matthew, Joey, Joel, Jamison, and Thomas; his nieces, Haylee, Ayla, Aleah, and Everllei; aunts and uncles include Mitch and Greta Frasier, Joe Benton, Lori Phoebe Benton, Linc Marsac, Bob Benton, Tina Bennett, Drew Bowker, and Lisa Schneider; and cousins, Jonathon, Daniel, Amber, Pres, Sam, Graham, and John.
Deceased prior are Frank’s father, Bradley Frasier; grandfather, Frank Benton; grandmother, Evelyn Spring Frasier; his Aunt “Lanny” Louann Benton, Helen Dittami, and Don Andres.
A graveside service will be conducted at Benton Cemetery, Indian Lake at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
