Frank Joseph Benton Frasier

Frank was last employed at Gore Mountain Ski Resort as a snow maker, he loved making snow. Known as “Frank the Tank”, he will blow in the breeze over Gore Mountain, watching over all his friends and snowmakers. Skiing was his passion. Frank learned to ski when he was eight years old. He taught himself at the Indian Lake Ski Tow. Franks last ski was there as well, just a few weeks ago, being shuttled up the hill six times. Frank loved moving things. He worked as a professional mover and masonry tender. He loved lifting weights with his son, Logan and watching him play football. He loved shredding the mountain with his son, Noah. Frank also enjoyed swimming up the river, hanging in the rapids with his brother Ben and “hijacking” Uncle Bob’s snowmobile with permission, of course. Frank was an excellent cook and “tried” to out-cook his mother. He was known for the best food over an open fire, most notably his steak and home fries. He spent his time in the woods fishing, hiking and camping. He loved all of his family and was so proud of his boys. Frank also adored his dog Gucci, and Gucci adores him.