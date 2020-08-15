Oct. 14, 1968 — Aug. 13, 2020

FORT ANN — Frank James Brown, 51, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Oct. 14, 1968, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Irene (Simmons) Brown and the late Edward Brown Jr.

Frank attended Fort Edward High School. Growing up, he was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. On Aug. 25, 2001, Frank married Janice Mathis at the Hudson Falls Park.

Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Frank was predeceased by his son, Frank Brown II; his brother, Charles Brown.

Left to cherish his memory includes his mother, Irene (Joe St. John) Brown; his wife of 18 years, Janice Brown; his children: Jason (Desiree) Mathis, Brian (Moriah) Mathis, Damian (Grace) Brown and Thorn (Bri) Brown; his grandchildren: Jaiden, Michael and Norah Mathis, Emmah, Caiden, Mollie Brown, Marisella Brown; his siblings, Edward (Tenia) Brown III, John (Stacie) Brown, Joseph (Jamie) Brown, Irene Hermance, Colleen (Mike) Eggelston, Adah (Mike) Stevens, Johanna Lee, Nicole (Mike) Mawby; his dogs: Cheyanne, Gloria and Kayleigh; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.