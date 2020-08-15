You have permission to edit this article.
Frank James Brown
Frank James Brown

Frank James Brown

Oct. 14, 1968 — Aug. 13, 2020

FORT ANN — Frank James Brown, 51, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Oct. 14, 1968, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Irene (Simmons) Brown and the late Edward Brown Jr.

Frank attended Fort Edward High School. Growing up, he was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. On Aug. 25, 2001, Frank married Janice Mathis at the Hudson Falls Park.

Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Frank was predeceased by his son, Frank Brown II; his brother, Charles Brown.

Left to cherish his memory includes his mother, Irene (Joe St. John) Brown; his wife of 18 years, Janice Brown; his children: Jason (Desiree) Mathis, Brian (Moriah) Mathis, Damian (Grace) Brown and Thorn (Bri) Brown; his grandchildren: Jaiden, Michael and Norah Mathis, Emmah, Caiden, Mollie Brown, Marisella Brown; his siblings, Edward (Tenia) Brown III, John (Stacie) Brown, Joseph (Jamie) Brown, Irene Hermance, Colleen (Mike) Eggelston, Adah (Mike) Stevens, Johanna Lee, Nicole (Mike) Mawby; his dogs: Cheyanne, Gloria and Kayleigh; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to the states regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.

Rite of Committal will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Edward. Masks and social distancing are required.

To view Frank’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

