January 14, 1947— May 16, 2019

LENOIR, NC — Frank Flewelling, 72, of Lenoir, North Carolina passed away at his residence May 16, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1947, in Warren County, to the late Fred and Janet Parker Flewelling.

Frank was a Christian man, who worked as a truck driver for most of his life. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a wonderful husband and father who loved his family dearly. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart. He enjoyed remodeling his home and having fun keeping up with all his Facebook friends.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra, of Lenoir, North Carolina; his daughters, Candace Sullivan and partner, Michael Squires, Joan Jameson, Ka’wana Flewelling, all of New York, Vicki Hallam, Tammy Lapage and wife, Tammy Strunk, of North Carolina; his sons, Arthur D. Flewelling of Tennessee, William, Michael and Robert of North Carolina; 18 sisters and brothers, Janet and the late Harold Weller, Darlene and the late Dale Wescott, Sharon Burnette, Pete and Eadie Flewelling, Patty Como, Susan and Dale Ashline, Suzanne and Willie Ball, Colleen Smaldone and Glen, Lori Decresente and John, William Flewelling and Laurie, Fred Flewelling, Dale and John Luliucci, Bertha Flewelling, Tim and Marie Griffen, Joe Ray, Carol Ray, and the late Jimmy Flewelling and Carl Flewelling; his grandchildren, Brandon Stevenson and fiance, Taylor, Jenna Stevenson and partner, Anne, Allen Jameson, Trevor Jay and Junior Squires, and many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Franks request, there will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at his daughter Candace’s house on Holden Avenue in Queensbury.

