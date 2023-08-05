Frank Edward "Bud" Shipski, Jr.

July 23, 1947 - Aug. 2, 2023

CORINTH — Frank Edward "Bud" Shipski, Jr., 76, of Palmer Avenue, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital having lived with cancer after being diagnosed in January, 2021, with his family and friends celebrating his life by his side. He chose to climb into his piper cub flying high into the heavens to meet up with those he loved and adventured on before him.

Born on July 23, 1947 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Frank, Sr. and Christina (Thompson) Shipski.

Bud graduated from Corinth High School in 1965.

He then joined the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War in Sept. 1966 as a Helicopter Crew Chief in a combat support unit that was stationed in Semback Air Force Base in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1968.

Bud then married Christine Wendell in July, 1970 and were married for five years.

Following his service, he was employed for General Electric in Fort Edward as a machine operator in the Capacitor Dept. for 22 years. Then in 1987, he decided to become his own boss and entrepreneur, opening "Bud's Swap Shop," buying, selling, and trading as well as "Ma's" Diner on Main Street, in Corinth.

Bud loved to bowl, and race his "Six pack to go" sand rail at the Glad Rag Sand Drags, where he won many races, trophies and awards. His biggest reward was the memories he made and stories he shared for years with his community of racing friends from all over the United States.

He also loved to race his "Polish Power Polaris" Snowmobile, spending the day on the pond with family and whomever stopped by. He was an avid Adirondack fisherman and hunter, having a great respect for nature. Always a conservationist at heart, "Never taking more than you Need," "Catch and release," or sometimes shooting a buck with his camera on a long hike, "Let'm go so they can grow," was his motto.

It was no surprise he loved NASCAR, Dale Earnhart, spending time at Saratoga Speedway or Devil's Bowl, when not trouble shooting an engine or studding a track in someone's garage.

Bud loved his dogs, and was a local breeder of German Shepherds and Chihuahuas. He donated several shepherds to the sheriff and state troopers for training.

He was always mentoring someone or helping when he could. His greatest pride and joy was partnering with his grandson, Eric Edward Dingman, starting his own trucking and logging company, knowing he would put in long hours, working hard to become successful. He will forever be at his side, guiding him through.

Besides his parents, Bud was predeceased by his lifelong love and companion, Pricilla Rzeznik of 33 years (1975 -2007), and by two children: Mark Philip Flavin and Shelly Flavin Zisko; his great-granddaughter, Amelia Helm; his brothers: Tim Shipski and Dan Shipski; and his nephews: Kenny Shipski, Jr. and Justin Shipski (Jake the Snake).

Survivors include his four children that he loved "more than anyone could know": George Flavin of NJ, Luke Flavin of Corinth, Owen Flavin (Veronica) and Sherry Mann (Brian) of Corinth; his five siblings: (All those babies he watched and rocked being the oldest, while helping his Mom): John Shipski, Cindy Robarge (Jim), Carol Shipski (Don Willard), and Connie Piambino (Frank), and his special little brother, Kenny Shipski; he will always be the big brother looking out over them; he dearly loved his grandchildren: Evan Flavin, Aston Flavin, Katey Guarini, Rayann Flavin, Kristen Helm, Eric Dingman (Ashley), Danielle Randall (Adam), Isabella Mann, Alison Thompson (Peter), and Anastasia, Jessica, Sheayla and Wayne Zisko; his great-grandchildren: Andrew, Xavier, Keith, Oliver, Ms. Scarlette, Logan, Gabriella, Damon, Bodie "Your Pop Toad loves you"; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 will conduct a brief service at 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home.

A funeral service will then be held at 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

The family wants to tell everyone that since Bud dressed "casually," please dress any way that you find comfortable, and anything patriotic and red, white and blue.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to Dr. George Siniapkin, Dr. Reynolds, Saratoga Hospice, Steve Millington, Catherine Murry, Karen Buczkowski, Scott, and Shane Tubbs.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorsproject.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

"Life goes by faster than you realize. Live each day as though it is your last. Also treat others the way you want to be treated. God Bless/Amen."