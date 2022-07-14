July 14, 1961—July 11, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Frank E. Waite, Jr., 60, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 14, 1961 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Marguerite Waite and the late Frank Edger Waite, Sr.

Following graduation from Hudson Falls High School, Frank began his long career in sales. For many years, he was employed at Sears and later at C.R. Bard in Queensbury.

Frank was an accomplished wrestler, having started in high school and then competed at the YMCA. As an athlete, he also earned his brown belt in karate. When he was younger, he belonged to the Boy Scouts and later through hard work, became an Eagle Scout. Frank enjoyed putting together all kinds of plastic models and collected piles of baseball cards.

Besides his father, Frank was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Frederick Smith and Madalyn Smith, his brother, Kenneth Fisher and his sister, Wanda Flewelling.

Survivors include his mother, Marguerite Waite of Hudson Falls; his siblings, Marguerite Mitchell, Nancy (Michael) Lopienski, Madalyn Waters, Rick (Velda) Fisher, Theresa (Fred) Blanchard, Robin (Marcus) Larsen and Carol Potter; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.