LAKE GEORGE — Frank David Dittrich, 65, passed away unexpectedly as a result of a heart attack on Dec. 12, 2022, at his home in Lake George. Born July 4, 1957, Frank arrived on a national holiday and was a personal celebration for his mother and father as their first-born child. He had a happy childhood, growing up in Syracuse, NY, and was affectionately known as the family’s “golden boy.” Frank graduated from West Genesee High School in Camillus, NY, in 1975 and SUNY Brockport in 1979. He married his beloved wife of 40 years, Kathleen, in 1982.

Over the years, his work took him and his family to Connecticut, Virginia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. He worked for General Electric, Thomson Multimedia, Westinghouse/CBS, Mellon Financial, and BNY Mellon.

After he left the corporate world, he and Kathleen headed to Lake George, NY, to run several hospitality businesses, including the Inn at Erlowest, Sun Castle Resort, Tea Island Resort, and Marine Village Resort. While there, he became active in the community and served as a member on the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Conventions & Visitors Bureau and was Vice President of the SUNY Adirondack Foundation Board.

Frank was always dependable, hardworking at work and at home, generous to a fault, compassionate, sincere, and loving. His family meant the world to him, and he worked hard to meet their every need.

He adored his children, Thomas, Paul, and Caitlin, and was thrilled to see two grandchildren, Briella and Connor, join the family in 2019 and 2022. Frank was the rock of the family and they all looked to him for support and guidance. His family was always on his mind and eternally in his heart.

He consistently could be found wherever he needed to be to help anyone who needed his help. Frank loved visiting his childhood home in Syracuse and enjoyed time with his mother and sisters. While there, he was known to “cook up a storm,” leaving lots of comfort food for his mother and sisters to enjoy after his departure. His quick wit, big smile, and the twinkle in his eye will be forever in our memory.

Frank is survived by his wife Kathleen (Kenny) Dittrich, Lake George, NY; three children: Thomas Dittrich and Caitlin Dittrich, Charleston, SC, and Paul (Carla) Dittrich, Pittsburgh, PA; two grandchildren: Briella and Connor Dittrich, Pittsburgh, PA; his mother, Carol (Couch) Dittrich, Syracuse, NY; sisters: Lisa Dittrich, Syracuse, NY and Linda Dittrich, Watertown, NY; and an extensive family of beloved in-laws; and the many friends he made along the way. He is predeceased by his father Charles Frank Dittrich who died in 1986.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 from 3-6 p.m., at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. A gathering for friends and family to celebrate Frank’s well-lived life will occur at 7 p.m. at the Inn at Erlowest in Lake George.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in support of the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage. Checks may be made out to: RMHC of the Capital Region, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208. Include “Krantz Cottage” in the memo line. Donations may also be made online at: rmhcofalbany.org with a comment made in memory.

Online condolences may be made by visiting the funeral home website at sbfuneralhome.com.