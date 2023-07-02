May 5, 1939—June 29, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Frank D. Walter, Jr. passed away on June 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Frank was born May 5, 1939 in Plainfield, NJ to Frank D. and Eugenia (Bradford) Thomas. He was raised in Cranford and Silver Lake, NJ. A 1957 graduate of Cranford High School, Frank went on to obtain a BS in Civil Engineering at the University of Vermont followed by a Master’s of Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

He used his training as a Civil Engineer working for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, retiring in 1982. He then started his own consulting business.

Frank loved the outdoors and knew the woods of Warren, Essex and Saratoga counties like the back of his hand. He enjoyed sailing and hockey, and coached and refereed in the ADK Youth Hockey League before the construction of the Glens Falls Civic Center.

Frank’s passion was trapping. He served as the Region 5 South Director and Past President of the Foothills Council of the New York State Trappers Association. He was well known for his “top lot” quality furs, the highest grade given at the auction houses. He looked forward to attending the trappers conventions where he enjoyed spending time with “the good old boys.”

He was predeceased by his wife, Frances J. “Tootsie” (Scanlon) Walter, his sister, Judy Sandberg, and his nephew, Joe Scanlon, who shared his love of trapping.

Frank is survived by his children: Frank D. Walter III, Sharon M. Walter (Dan Imrie), Michael T. Walter (Michelle); grandchildren: Ryan D. Walter (Lauren), Christopher S. Walter (Natalyn) and Alanna Blankmeyer (Cody); great-grandchildren: Luke and Emilia; as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at Baker Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls with burial at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury immediately following the service.

Sharon would like to give special thanks to the private duty nurses Sarah, Cindy, Kim, and Jen who provided Frank with compassion, love, and around the clock care in his final weeks.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.