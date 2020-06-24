Oct. 29, 1940 — June 22, 2020
BALLSTON SPA — With deep sadness we announce the passing of Frank Conte of Ballston Spa, on June 22, 2020. Frank was born on October 29, 1940 in Ballston Spa; he graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1958. He then served in the U.S. Air Force and attended Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. He was employed in various capacities by the State of New York for 34 years, most recently as a Management Analyst for the Department of Environmental Conservation.
He is the beloved father of Jennifer Stevens and Christofer Conte (Melissa) and was a proud “Papa” to his adored grandsons Nicholas Frank and Anthony Christofer who were the joy of his life. He shared many years of happiness with his cherished life partner of 27 years, Diane Lawrence.
He was a brother to Richard (Arlene) Conte and dear uncle and godfather to Rachael Conte Naglestad (Markus), Michele Conte Waalkes (Michael), Mark Conte (Cindy), Douglas Conte, and several great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Joseph Conte (June) and Bartolo Conte.
Frank’s gentle, thoughtful ways made him well-loved by all who met him. His passions were the mountains and spending time in nature. He and Diane hiked and traveled all over the world.
His interests included music; each year attending the Jazz Festival and the classical performances at SPAC, literature, photography, archeology and old movies. He enjoyed practicing Tai Chi, having adventures with his grandchildren and spending time with loved ones. He was a shining light and anchor for all his family; he will be missed profoundly. He is loved deeply.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, June 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and masks will be required per CDC guidelines. A private burial will be held at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Adirondack Mountain Club, 814 Goggins Road, Lake George, NY 12845, www.adk.org , WMHT, 4 Global View, Troy, NY 12180-8375, www.wmht.org or Doctors without Borders, www.doctorswithoutborders.org Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.