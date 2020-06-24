× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 29, 1940 — June 22, 2020

BALLSTON SPA — With deep sadness we announce the passing of Frank Conte of Ballston Spa, on June 22, 2020. Frank was born on October 29, 1940 in Ballston Spa; he graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1958. He then served in the U.S. Air Force and attended Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. He was employed in various capacities by the State of New York for 34 years, most recently as a Management Analyst for the Department of Environmental Conservation.

He is the beloved father of Jennifer Stevens and Christofer Conte (Melissa) and was a proud “Papa” to his adored grandsons Nicholas Frank and Anthony Christofer who were the joy of his life. He shared many years of happiness with his cherished life partner of 27 years, Diane Lawrence.

He was a brother to Richard (Arlene) Conte and dear uncle and godfather to Rachael Conte Naglestad (Markus), Michele Conte Waalkes (Michael), Mark Conte (Cindy), Douglas Conte, and several great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Joseph Conte (June) and Bartolo Conte.

Frank’s gentle, thoughtful ways made him well-loved by all who met him. His passions were the mountains and spending time in nature. He and Diane hiked and traveled all over the world.