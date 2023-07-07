March 3, 1939—July 3, 2023

PITTSFIELD, MA — Frank Carrieri, 84, went to the Lord peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Home in Pittsfield, MA.

Frank was born in Schenectady, NY on March 3, 1939, he was the son of the late Guiseppi “Joseph” and Rosina (Ricciardelli) Carrieri.

He was a graduate of NYU and taught in the lower east side of Manhattan for 10 years. He chose to teach there because he recognized it as a underprivileged area, and felt his talents could be best utilized. Following his teaching career, he entered the Peace Corps and served four years in Brazil.

Frank is survived by his first cousins: Robert L. Bruno of Queensbury, Florence A. Bruno of Queensbury, Arthur Bruno of Queensbury, Anthony Bruno of South Glens Falls, Lt. Col. Vito Bruno of Potomac Falls, VA, Anthony Ricciardelli of Queensbury, and Denise Greene of Glens Falls.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 Kings Road, in Schenectady on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Robert Bruno would like for his cousin Frank to be remembered as a loving and gentle man who never had an unkind word to say about anyone.

Robert would also like to express his sincerest gratitude to Kristen Vella and her six-year-old daughter, Lena Vella for many many hours of companionship and compassion.

Memorial donations in Frank’s memory can be made to North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.