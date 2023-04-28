Nov. 18, 1942—April 25, 2023

WHITEHALL — Frank “Busty” Fiorino passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 25, 2023, at the Granville Rehabilitation Center after a long Illness.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1942 to Frank Joseph “Busty” Fiorino and Ruth Agnes (Gordon) Fiorino Gallagher. He was raised by his father and stepmother, Ruth Agnes (Jenkins) Fiorino Austin Beckett.

Frank was educated in the Whitehall School System but left to help his father and stepmother run the family store Busty’s Market after his father became ill.

Busty married Rose Marie Townsend on July 11, 1965 at the Notre Dame Roman Catholic in Whitehall, in a double wedding ceremony with Rose’s sister Grace Townsend and her husband Jeff Backus.

Frank and Rose lived on Abair Road for 50 years and raised their two sons.

He work for Decora for 35 years, after his retirement he enjoyed cutting and splitting firewood, spending time at Walmart, the Big Apple Diner, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Busty was a Member of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall and was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is predeceased by his wife, Rose, his parents, and stepmother, stepfather, Milton Gallagher, brothers: Donald J. Fiorino (infant) and Joseph Gallagher. He is survived by his two sons: Frank J. Fiorino, Sr. (Gina), they were his loving care givers for the last 13 years, and Donald W. Fiorino (Elizabeth) both of Whitehall; four grandchildren: Khrysta L. Fiorino (Michael Durant), Donald J. Fiorino, Jr., Frank J. Fiorino, Jr. (Alexis), and Bryant N. Fiorino (Kelsey); seven great-grandchildren: Tiberius, Orion, Felix, Paisley, Jameson, Laramie, and Bailey. He is also survived by one brother, Thomas Fiorino of Chestertown; two sisters: Joan Fiorino, and Diane Allen of Whitehall; one uncle, Eugene Gordon of FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on May 11, 2023, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, with Father Zachariah Chichester officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenmount Cemetery.

The family has suggested that memorial contributions be made to the Our Lady of Hope Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.