Sept. 15, 1956—May 12, 2021
QUEENSBURY—Frank Battiste, Sr., 64, of Queensbury, passed away at home from pancreatic cancer with his loved ones by his side on May 12, 2021.
Born on September 15, 1956, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Carl S. Battiste and Amelia C. Della Cioppa. Frank graduated from South Glens Falls High School where he played varsity football and track. He married Paula J. (O’Brien) in 1977 at St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls. The couple enjoyed over 43 years of marriage.
As the eldest son in an Italian American family, Frank’s childhood was spent learning the family trade at Hudson Park Grocery in South Glens Falls. Frank’s kind and welcoming nature left a lasting impression on the countless families he served. While proprietor of the store with his wife and young family, he attended Adirondack Community College, graduating with an Associate Degree in Science in 1985. He then attended Siena College and graduated (Magna Cum Laude) with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1988.
Frank’s curiosity, dedication, and passion in the fields of accounting and finance made him a trusted financial advisor to several area firms. This same passion would later inspire his two sons to join the industry.
The final twenty years of Frank’s career were spent at Gross Electric where he served as Controller.
Most content in his serene and manicured backyard, Frank enjoyed gardening, woodworking, golfing, and cooking. He was an avid swimmer since his childhood days on Glen Lake and became passionate about lap swimming later in life.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Fred Fuller.
Those left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Paula J. Battiste of Queensbury; children: Frank (Melissa) Battiste, Jr. of Queensbury, Peter (Axelle) Battiste of The Hague, The Netherlands; grandchildren: Caden Battiste, London Battiste, Victor Battiste, and Lilyana Battiste; sisters: Mary Ann (Bill) Lamb, Susan (Joseph) Pezzulo; brothers: Fred (Cindee) Battiste, Carl (Cindy) Battiste; in-laws, Dennis O’Brien, William (Connie) O’Brien, Pamela (Michael) O’Leary, Shawn (Ellen) O’Brien, Edith (Dennis) Hill, Mark O’Brien, Matthew O’Brien, Barb Schieloh; and several aunts, uncles and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will take place at Our Lady of the Annunciation, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private to the family.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the CR Wood Cancer Center, Dr. Gilliani MD and staff as well as High Peaks Hospice. The family is also grateful to Joe Gross, Frank’s former co-workers at Gross Electric and to friends and family for their prayers and support in recent years.
In loving memory of Frank, contributions may be made to The Cornerstone Soup Kitchen, 1767 NY-196, Fort Edward, NY 12828, The Open Door Mission at PO Box 3306, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or the Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
