Sept. 15, 1956—May 12, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Frank Battiste, Sr., 64, of Queensbury, passed away at home from pancreatic cancer with his loved ones by his side on May 12, 2021.

Born on September 15, 1956, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Carl S. Battiste and Amelia C. Della Cioppa. Frank graduated from South Glens Falls High School where he played varsity football and track. He married Paula J. (O’Brien) in 1977 at St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls. The couple enjoyed over 43 years of marriage.

As the eldest son in an Italian American family, Frank’s childhood was spent learning the family trade at Hudson Park Grocery in South Glens Falls. Frank’s kind and welcoming nature left a lasting impression on the countless families he served. While proprietor of the store with his wife and young family, he attended Adirondack Community College, graduating with an Associate Degree in Science in 1985. He then attended Siena College and graduated (Magna Cum Laude) with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1988.

Frank’s curiosity, dedication, and passion in the fields of accounting and finance made him a trusted financial advisor to several area firms. This same passion would later inspire his two sons to join the industry.