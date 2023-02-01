May 1, 1954—Jan. 27, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Frank Anthony Crocitto, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 after a long illness at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 1, 1954, in Rosedale, NY, Frank was the son of Vincent and Mary Crocitto.

Frank married Mary Beth Cohan on Jan. 17, 1976. Family became the focal point of their life. They enjoyed many trips to the Saratoga Race Track, Mohegan Sun, Disney World and Yankee Stadium.

Frank was a master welder, talented musician, artist, and athlete. He loved his Harley Davidsons and GTOs but his greatest passion was watching his beloved son, Blake, play baseball.

Frank was predeceased by his father, Vincent. On June 4, 2022, Frank lost the love of his life, his wife, Mary Beth, who steadfastly stood by his side as a dedicated and devoted caregiver for the last 18 years of his life.

Frank is survived by his pride and joy and only son, Blake Crocitto (Jennifer); and granddaughters: Harper and Parker Crocitto of Wilton; his stepdaughter, Shay Humphrey (Ari and Noa), of New Paltz; his mother, Mary Crocitto; brother, Vincent Crocitto (Jody); and sister, Elena Crocitto, all of Lake George. He is also survived by nephews: Vincent and Nic Crocitto; nieces: Tara McArdle and Marissa Labruzzo; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at a later date this spring.

A special thank you to Yvonne Fuller and Dr. Matthew Ben at Albany Gastroenterology for their dedication to Frank’s health and Yale Medical Institute.

The Crocitto family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their exceptional care and compassionate support.

Donations in Frank’s name can be made to the National Foundation for Transplants, Inc., NFT, 3249 W. Sarazens Circle, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38125. www.transplants.org

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.