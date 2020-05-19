× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 6, 1958 — May 17, 2020

CORINTH — Frank A. Wood, 62, of Fuller Road, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 6, 1958 in Corinth, he was the son of Mae (Scoville) Wood of Corinth and the late Clifford Wood.

Frank attended Corinth High School.

He married Susan I. Caldwell on Oct. 28, 1978 in Corinth. The couple has lived in Corinth for many years.

Frank was first employed at Airland’s Auto Parts in Corinth for several years and then worked for the Village of Corinth Department of Public Works for over 10 years until his retirement.

He was longtime member of the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department and was also a member of the Harrisburg Hunting Club for several years.

Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, NASCAR, four wheeling, and loved spending time with his family, especially the grandkids.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by two brothers, Larry Wood and Charles Wood.