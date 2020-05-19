April 6, 1958 — May 17, 2020
CORINTH — Frank A. Wood, 62, of Fuller Road, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home.
Born on April 6, 1958 in Corinth, he was the son of Mae (Scoville) Wood of Corinth and the late Clifford Wood.
Frank attended Corinth High School.
He married Susan I. Caldwell on Oct. 28, 1978 in Corinth. The couple has lived in Corinth for many years.
Frank was first employed at Airland’s Auto Parts in Corinth for several years and then worked for the Village of Corinth Department of Public Works for over 10 years until his retirement.
He was longtime member of the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department and was also a member of the Harrisburg Hunting Club for several years.
Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, NASCAR, four wheeling, and loved spending time with his family, especially the grandkids.
Besides his father, he was also predeceased by two brothers, Larry Wood and Charles Wood.
Survivors besides his loving wife, Susan Wood of Corinth and his mother, include two children, Sarah Whaley (Bruce) of Corinth and John Wood of Corinth; five grandchildren, Kaleb, Izzac, and Madison Whaley and Kaiden and Austin Wood; three siblings, Marcia Marcotte of Corinth, Lorna Wadsworth of Texas, and Phyllis Wells of Hudson Falls; his mother-in-law, Betty (Caldwell) Kruger of Hadley; and several nieces, nephews.
At Frank’s request, there are no services.
The family will hold a celebration of Frank’s life at a later date.
The family wishes to thank all the first responders for their prompt response and professionalism shown to the family and also a thank you to Dr. George Siniapkin for his excellent care given to Frank over the years, and finally to our neighbors, family and friends for being there for us at our time of need.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Cur SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 www.curesma.org in honor of his Grandson, Izzac.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.