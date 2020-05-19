Frank A. Wood
0 entries

Frank A. Wood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frank A. Wood

April 6, 1958 — May 17, 2020

CORINTH — Frank A. Wood, 62, of Fuller Road, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 6, 1958 in Corinth, he was the son of Mae (Scoville) Wood of Corinth and the late Clifford Wood.

Frank attended Corinth High School.

He married Susan I. Caldwell on Oct. 28, 1978 in Corinth. The couple has lived in Corinth for many years.

Frank was first employed at Airland’s Auto Parts in Corinth for several years and then worked for the Village of Corinth Department of Public Works for over 10 years until his retirement.

He was longtime member of the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department and was also a member of the Harrisburg Hunting Club for several years.

Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, NASCAR, four wheeling, and loved spending time with his family, especially the grandkids.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by two brothers, Larry Wood and Charles Wood.

Survivors besides his loving wife, Susan Wood of Corinth and his mother, include two children, Sarah Whaley (Bruce) of Corinth and John Wood of Corinth; five grandchildren, Kaleb, Izzac, and Madison Whaley and Kaiden and Austin Wood; three siblings, Marcia Marcotte of Corinth, Lorna Wadsworth of Texas, and Phyllis Wells of Hudson Falls; his mother-in-law, Betty (Caldwell) Kruger of Hadley; and several nieces, nephews.

At Frank’s request, there are no services.

The family will hold a celebration of Frank’s life at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all the first responders for their prompt response and professionalism shown to the family and also a thank you to Dr. George Siniapkin for his excellent care given to Frank over the years, and finally to our neighbors, family and friends for being there for us at our time of need.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Cur SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 www.curesma.org in honor of his Grandson, Izzac.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News