Frank A. Waite
LAKE LUZERNE — It is with great sadness we regret to announce the untimely passing of Frank A. Waite on August 10, 2021.

Born to the late Mary E. Hastings and George Kingsley Waite of Hadley, he was the third son of nine children.

Frank married the love of his life, Patti, with whom life adventures were cherished.

His career began at Fort Rucker’s Army Aviation Center as a Flight Operations Coordinator. Frank transferred to Fort Wainwright, AK in the same position. After military duty, he graduated from Alaska State Trooper’s Academy to serve several years. Frank considered this opportunity his greatest accomplishment. Returning to New York, he had been employed with M.C. Environmental Services, Inc. in Queensbury, NY as an Environmental Technician. Designing and creating structural fabrications was Frank’s unique talent as well.

His greatest joys were wildlife adventures in Alaska and Maine; landscaping; home projects and visits with family.

Frank is survived by wife Patti; and sisters: Jennifer (Charlie) Ovitt, Ellen (Skip) Sanders, Phyllis (Obie) Franklin and Loretta; brothers: the late Walter (Lynn) Waite; Gary; Gordon and John (Dawn) Waite; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial in Frank’s honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

