March 26, 1939 — Dec. 2, 2019 SHUSHAN, NY — Frank A. Thomas, 80, of Shushan, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at his residence under the care of his daughter, Judy and Community Hospice.
Frank was born March 26, 1939 in Coila, the son of the late William and Florence (Decker) Thomas. Frank attended school in Salem.
When Frank’s father passed away, he continued operating the family dairy farm with his wife, Beatrice and daughter, Judy until 1975. Frank then worked for several farmers in the area doing field work. He also did caretaking for local people in the area for many years.
Frank was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved his horses and donkey. Frank grew corn and potatoes and would travel to the village of Salem with his horse and buggy up until a few years ago, selling his corn and potatoes on Main Street where he socialized with many people.
Frank was a former member of the Salem Fish & Game Club and a charter member of the Washington County Coon & Cat Club.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Beatrice Shepard Thomas who passed away Jan. 25, 2018; his brothers, William Thomas from Cambridge, and Robert Thomas from Shushan; a niece, Debbie Thomas Hurley from Cambridge; a nephew, Michael Thomas, II of Shushan.
It was Frank’s request that a service will be held privately and those wishing to remember Frank in a special way may donate to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or online at communityhospice.org.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem is assisting the family.
