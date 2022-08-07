April 4, 1942—Aug. 5, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Francis X. “Champ” Reardon, 80, a former resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward.

He was born on April 4, 1942, in Glens Falls, and was the son of the late Daniel Reardon, Sr. and Alice (Wisely) Reardon.

Francis was a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Glens Falls where he received several basketball awards. His love and passion for the game led him to become an assistant coach under his father.

He retired from The Post-Star and Times Union as a pressman. For over 40 years, he also worked for the City of Glens Falls Recreation Department in Crandall Park.

Francis enjoyed spending time with his children and visiting his siblings every day. He also enjoyed taking walks with his best friend Gail, where they were known to visit Rob and Deb’s Ice Cream.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Marie Reardon, who passed away on May 6, 1993; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Gaye) Reardon; and his sister, Lois Trimper.

Survivors include his four daughters: Kathleen Reardon of Fayetteville, NC, Susan Reardon of South Glens Falls, Janice Johnston and her companion, Rob Pfister of Rotterdam, NY, Kristy Reardon and her companion, Eric Finley of Bogota, NJ; his six grandchildren: Samantha Smith, John Smith, Owen Johnston, Molly Johnston, Justin Murray, Robert Murray; his brother, Daniel Reardon of Glens Falls; and two sisters: Margaret Cronkhite of Glens Falls and Rita Flanders of South Glens Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, South Glens Falls.

Calling hours are scheduled from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home (G Wing) for the care of their dad during his time there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, P.O. Box 973, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY.