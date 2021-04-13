 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Francis W. Spotswood, Jr.
0 entries

Francis W. Spotswood, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 28, 1938—Apr. 8, 2021

CORINTH—Francis W. Spotswood, Jr., 82, of Spotswood Drive, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, April 8, 2021. Born on June 28, 1938 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Francis W., Sr. and Margaret (Gilmore) Spotswood.

He married Kathleen Waite on August 8, 1970 in Hadley.

Francis served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he spent many years working as a logger and truck driver. He owned and operated Spotswood and Waite Logging. Later, he worked as a service manager for Alpine Lake Campground in Corinth until his retirement on June 30, 2007.

Francis was a hard worker who was proud to provide for his family. He loved to tinker and was always building and inventing. Francis also enjoyed traveling, taking many trips to Maine and Arizona. He was a member of the Hudson Sacandaga V.F.W. Post 5836 in Hadley and the First United Methodist Church in Corinth.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years Kathleen Spotswood; his children: Ed (Mara) Spotswood of Hadley, Raymond (Laura) Spotswood of Hadley, Gary (Teri-Lyn) of Corinth, Melissa (Leonard) Sandwick of Corinth, Todd (Dot) Mallory of AZ, Joanne Spotswood of Corinth, and Paula (Jesse) Pike of AZ; thirteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sisters: Janet (Donald) Briner of Corinth and Joanne (Joel) Jenkins of Corinth; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Francis’ memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is coffee causing deforestation?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News