Francis Pemrick, Jr.

Stationed in France and Germany, Francis served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. Following his military service, he began his career as a mail carrier from 1960 until his retirement from the United States Postal Service in 1990, at age 55.

Francis was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing and target practice for most of his life. After retirement Francis spent several summers with longtime friend George Walgrove hiking the southern half of the Appalachian trail. He was a member of the Greenwich Pistol Club from 1974 to 2019. Once retiring he devoted more time attending firearm competitions, winning the bronze medal for Rapid Fire in the 1996 Empire State Games. Later in life he also began playing saxophone in several community bands. He enjoyed playing in the Cambridge Fireman’s Band and in the Lakeland Concert Band in Florida for many years and rarely missed marching in the Cambridge and Salem Memorial Day Parades with his son, Scott. Whenever he had a free moment, Francis could be found buried in a book, likely a western or military history, a pastime he relished all his life.