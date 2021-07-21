 Skip to main content
Francis Pemrick, Jr.
Francis Pemrick, Jr.

April 7, 1935—July 15, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Francis Pemrick, Jr. passed away peacefully Thursday, July 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Francis was born April 7, 1935, the son of Francis Pemrick, Sr. and Reta Pemrick (Donahue) in Cambridge, NY. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952, and married the love of his life, Marilyn, October 1, 1955.

Stationed in France and Germany, Francis served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. Following his military service, he began his career as a mail carrier from 1960 until his retirement from the United States Postal Service in 1990, at age 55.

Francis was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing and target practice for most of his life. After retirement Francis spent several summers with longtime friend George Walgrove hiking the southern half of the Appalachian trail. He was a member of the Greenwich Pistol Club from 1974 to 2019. Once retiring he devoted more time attending firearm competitions, winning the bronze medal for Rapid Fire in the 1996 Empire State Games. Later in life he also began playing saxophone in several community bands. He enjoyed playing in the Cambridge Fireman’s Band and in the Lakeland Concert Band in Florida for many years and rarely missed marching in the Cambridge and Salem Memorial Day Parades with his son, Scott. Whenever he had a free moment, Francis could be found buried in a book, likely a western or military history, a pastime he relished all his life.

Francis is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Pemrick, brothers-in-law Wayne Kenyon and Thomas Keys, as well as his parents and grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory are his and Marilyn’s children: Denise Dickinson (John) of Hudson Falls, Mark Pemrick (Renee) of Corolla, NC and Scott Pemrick, of Amherst, MA; siblings: Ann Quinn (Leo) of Ballston Spa, Reta Pemrick of Cambridge, John Pemrick (Roxy) of Greenwich, Dan Pemrick (Patsy) of Middle Grove, Mary MacLaren (Mike) of Tomah, WI, Jane Keys of Salem, Kay Walsh (Ed) of Kansas City, KS, Mark Kenyon, Jr. (Cate) of Cambridge; grandchildren: Rachel Pemrick of Albany, Jessica Speer (Stephen) of Temple, GA, Crystal Grimaldi (Richard) of Hudson Falls, Amber Pemrick of Glens Falls, Joseph Wachner of Chesapeake, VA, Kristin Rogers (Ryan) of Chester, VA; great-grandchildren: Paige, Austin, and Luke Speer of Temple, GA, Aiden Grimaldi of Hudson Falls, and Skylar Wachner of Chesapeake, VA :numerous nieces and nephews; and his companion of many years Betty Beaty of Salem.

Francis’ family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Amy Hogan-Molton and the staff at the Glens Falls Renal Center and all who helped and supported Francis during his long journey with dialysis treatments. They are also grateful for the care given by many nurses and staff members at the Glens Falls Center over the last couple months.

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge, NY. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday July 26, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 S. Park Street, Cambridge, NY, followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life luncheon from 12-4 p.m. at the Pavilion of the American Legion, 2106 NY-22, Cambridge, NY.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 99 Troy Road, East Greenbush, NY 12061.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

