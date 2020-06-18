March 17, 1935 — June 15, 2020
GRANVILLE — Francis P. “Frank” Barron, 85, of Granville, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Born on March 17, 1935 in New York City, Frank was the son of the late Joseph and Marion (nee: McDonald) Barron.
Frank was raised and educated in the Bronx, earning his master’s degree.
He taught social studies for many years to middle school students in the Bronx.
He moved to Granville upon his retirement from the New York City Department of Education.
During the Korean War, Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army. He played baseball while in the Army and later played softball for many years thereafter.
He was a fan of horse racing and loved major league baseball, particularly the St. Louis Cardinals.
Survivors include his daughter, Kelli Barron of Washington, D.C.; his nieces and nephew, John Barron and his wife, Alejandra Barron, of Chester, Barbara Barron DiFiore and her husband Julius of the Bronx, New York, Deborah Barron and her husband David Martel of Henrico, Virginia and Susan Barron Cisneros and her husband, Robert, of Port Washington; several great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great niece, Viviana as well as many cousins and dear friends. One friend, David Colon, was like a son to him.
Funeral services are private due to current circumstances. Burial will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
