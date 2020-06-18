× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 17, 1935 — June 15, 2020

GRANVILLE — Francis P. “Frank” Barron, 85, of Granville, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Born on March 17, 1935 in New York City, Frank was the son of the late Joseph and Marion (nee: McDonald) Barron.

Frank was raised and educated in the Bronx, earning his master’s degree.

He taught social studies for many years to middle school students in the Bronx.

He moved to Granville upon his retirement from the New York City Department of Education.

During the Korean War, Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army. He played baseball while in the Army and later played softball for many years thereafter.

He was a fan of horse racing and loved major league baseball, particularly the St. Louis Cardinals.