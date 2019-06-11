April 28, 1934 — June 8, 2019 HAMPTON — Francis M. Baker, 85, of Hampton, passed away June 8, 2019. Frank passed after a fall and a short battle with pneumonia after a surgery.
Frank was born in Hampton on April 28, 1934, the seventh of 10 children to Lillian and Smith Baker. He was raised in Raceville on his father’s farm, where he worked every day while attending school. Frank was a 1951 graduate from Granville High School. He married his wife, Carolyn, in August of 1956 and they welcomed two children in the next few years. During his years in Hampton, he was a dog numerator, town constable and 4-H leader. Frank worked for Perry’s Farm and Maplewood Dairy before working for General Electric in Rutland as a parts driver. Frank drove over one million miles accident free from Rutland to Connecticut for GE before retiring after 18 years of service. After his retirement, Frank served 12 years on the school board for the Granville School District allowing him the opportunity to hand his granddaughter her diploma in June 2000.
Frank was an avid fiddle player and belonged to the Adirondack Fiddle Club, serving as president for a few years and he was a member of the Champlain Fiddle Club. With these clubs, he participated in shows at the county fairs and in parades all over Vermont and New York.
Anyone who knows Frank knows he never really retired. Shortly after leaving General Electric, he ran for the Hampton Town Highway Supervisor and won the position. He served as town highway supervisor for 12 years improving roads to the best of his abilities with the budget provided. Frank loved his small town and community and was an active member in the town planning board. He was well known for his beautiful garden and for having any knowledge anyone needed about the town of Hampton.
Frank is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his daughter, Rebecca (Randall); his granddaughter, Sabrina (Nathan); his grandson, Damien (Sarah); seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Douglas (Collie); and lots of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Frank was a friend and neighbor and member of the community of Hampton for his entire life and will be deeply missed.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Smith and Lillian Baker; his son, Stephen; his brothers, Arthur, Smith (Bob); and his sisters, Beverly, Ina, Betty and Patricia.
Services for Frank will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St. in Granville, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Raceville Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Middle Granville. There will be a get together for everyone who knew Frank following the funeral and burial at the Raceville Community House across from the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in his honor to the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 34, Hampton, NY 12837.
To leave an online condolence, please visit robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.