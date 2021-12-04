Feb. 6, 1943—Nov. 30, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Francis L. Smith, 78, of Queensbury passed away on November 30, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Frank was born on February 6, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY.

After graduating from Malverne High School, Frank enlisted in the Air Force, serving for six years, mostly in Germany.

Frank worked for many years for New York Telephone and Cablevision as a Switch Manager and Dial Service Supervisor. A longtime resident of Sayville, NY, he was an active member of the Bayport–Sayville Lions Club and the American Legion Post #651. He retired in 2004 and relocated to Queensbury in 2009.

Frank enjoyed ocean cruises, traveling to Alaska, the Caribbean, and crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary II. He was an avid golfer and loved a good book. He often vacationed with his family in Cape Cod, Mystic, CT and Florida.

He is survived by Elaine Smith, his wife of 52 years; Michael his son; and his daughters: Kelly Smith and Meredith Reed. Also surviving him are four grandchildren: Seamus and Campbell Snow and Jack and Charlie Reed.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the caring staff at Glens Falls Hospital as well as DCI Dialysis Center.

A viewing will be held from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Frank will be buried with military honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

