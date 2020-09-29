NEWCOMB — Francis L. “Frank” Dunn, 82, of Newcomb, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side, following a short illness.
Born on Oct. 17, 1937, in Corinth, he was the son of the late Leo and Eliza (Hill) Dunn.
Frank graduated from Corinth High School in 1955 and attended Paul Smith College.
He was employed for many years at Imperial/Hercules/Ciba-Geigy in Queensbury until his retirement in 1985 and then worked at Barson’s Construction at Top of the World in Lake George for several years.
Frank married Catherine L. Davis on March 27, 1980, in Glens Falls and the couple first resided in South Glens Falls for 10 years and then 30 years in Newcomb.
He was a member of the Newcomb Lions Club and the Gooley Hunting Club for several years.
Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, cross country skiing, and in his younger days, was an excellent tennis player.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one stepson, Craig Short.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 40 years include two children, Stephen Dunn (Eileen) of Queensbury and Sharon Dunn of Ballston Spa; and several cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Route 9N, Corinth.
The family wishes to thank the Newcomb Rescue Squad, Dr. Stevens and nurses Emily and Terri for their kindness and compassionate care given to Frank.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Newcomb Rescue Squad, 20 Marcy Lane, Newcomb, NY 12852.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
