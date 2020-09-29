NEWCOMB — Francis L. “Frank” Dunn, 82, of Newcomb, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side, following a short illness.

Born on Oct. 17, 1937, in Corinth, he was the son of the late Leo and Eliza (Hill) Dunn.

Frank graduated from Corinth High School in 1955 and attended Paul Smith College.

He was employed for many years at Imperial/Hercules/Ciba-Geigy in Queensbury until his retirement in 1985 and then worked at Barson’s Construction at Top of the World in Lake George for several years.

Frank married Catherine L. Davis on March 27, 1980, in Glens Falls and the couple first resided in South Glens Falls for 10 years and then 30 years in Newcomb.

He was a member of the Newcomb Lions Club and the Gooley Hunting Club for several years.

Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, cross country skiing, and in his younger days, was an excellent tennis player.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one stepson, Craig Short.