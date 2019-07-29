{{featured_button_text}}

May 2, 1942 — July 25, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Francis L. Fish, 77, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born in Glens Falls, the son of the late Kenneth and Gertrude Fish. Francis owned a garbage business for many years and owned rental property in Hudson Falls. He was an avid bicycle rider and pool player. Francis ate at many diners and taverns and enjoyed the company of his friends. He also did farming all around Washington County.

In addition to his parents, Francis was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Kudva; son-in-law, Maurice Lamb III; and by his siblings, James, Herbie, Calvin, Michael and Elizabeth Fish.

He is survived by his daughters, Marcia Fish and her companion, Terry Purvis, of Glens Falls and Brenda Lamb and her companion, Manny Lopez, of Fort Edward; his sister, Nancy Ash of Luzerne; brothers, Robert Fish of Colorado and Harold Fish of Argyle; his grandchildren, Maurice Lamb IV of Glens Falls, Prya, Vikram, Gopaal Kudva and son-in-law, Sudhakar Kudva, all of Washington State; and several nieces and nephews.

A calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

