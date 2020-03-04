July 5, 1939 — March 1, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS and CORINTH – Francis “Kayo” L. Kehoe Jr., 80, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Warren Center in Queensbury.

Born on July 5, 1939 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Francis and Antoinette “Nettie” (DeGregory) Kehoe.

His earliest years were spent in Saratoga Springs with his parents, and a large Italian family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. His parents later relocated to Corinth to open Kehoe’s Dry Cleaning on Palmer Avenue.

Kayo loved growing up in Corinth, spending time fishing, playing basketball, and other recreational sports at the EMBA Hall. As he entered high school his efforts and skills grew to make him a prominent athlete in baseball and Section II track, basketball and football. He attended Boston University on scholarship for football and later earned a chance to try out for the New York Giants.

He married Nancy White in 1960 and they were lifelong partners in all their endeavors. They raised three children together, Cynthia, Robin and Francis II.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}